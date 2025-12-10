Lee orders probe into links between religious groups, politicians

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday ordered an investigation into alleged connections between religious groups and political figures, local media reported.

This came a day after a special counsel referred to police a case involving alleged ties between the Unification Church and lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party (DP), according to Yonhap News Agency.

"President Lee instructed (authorities) to carry out a thorough investigation into allegations of illegal involvement between a specific religious group and political figures, regardless of party affiliation or position," a presidential office statement said.

A former Unification Church official linked to a corruption scandal involving the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration is expected to identify lawmakers who allegedly received funds from the church during his final trial hearing later on Wednesday.

Yun Young-ho, the former head of the church's global headquarters, is accused of giving luxury gifts to former first lady Kim Keon Hee in exchange for business favors in 2022.