Japan advances nuclear revival as Hokkaido oks reactor restart

The governor of Japan's northernmost prefecture, Hokkaido, on Wednesday approved the restarting of the country's newest nuclear reactor at the Tomari nuclear power plant.

The approval by Governor Naomichi Suzuki marks a major step for operator Hokkaido Electric Power Co toward its goal of resuming operations in early 2027, according to Kyodo News.

The No. 3 unit at the Tomari plant cleared safety screenings by Japan's nuclear regulator after remaining offline since 2012, a year after the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Hokkaido Electric Power is currently constructing a 19-meter (62.3-foot) breakwater to meet safety requirements for resumption, as the heads of the surrounding municipalities have already given their approval.

Last month, Suzuki described the restart as a "realistic choice" to reduce electricity costs and meet rising power demand in the country.

In November, Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi approved the restart of two reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant — the world's largest — marking the first such move since the 2011 Fukushima disaster.



