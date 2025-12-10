Beijing slams UK sanctions on 2 Chinese firms over cyberattacks

Beijing on Wednesday expressed "strong dissatisfaction" after the UK announced sanctions on two tech Chinese companies over alleged cyberattacks, the Global Times newspaper reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing that China "firmly opposes and cracks down on hacking activities in accordance with the law, and at the same time, resolutely opposes the dissemination of false information for political purposes."

"China expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to the UK's approach of politicizing cybersecurity issues and has already lodged stern representations with the UK in both Beijing and London.," Guo added.

The UK on Tuesday announced sanctions on the two tech companies based in China for "reckless and indiscriminate cyberattacks" against "the UK and its allies."

The UK government said on its official website that Sichuan Anxun Information Technology, and Integrity Technology Group Incorporated were sanctioned for their "attempts to undermine UK security and prosperity."