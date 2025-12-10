Google to reenter AI smart glasses market in 2026

Google has announced that it plans to return to the AI-powered smart-glasses market in 2026, following its previous unsuccessful attempt. Although the company generated major interest with the launch of Google Glass in 2013, the product was quickly withdrawn from the market due to design issues and privacy concerns.

Google says its new generation of smart glasses will feature a more minimal design and will work in integration with its AI systems—especially Gemini.

The product lineup will consist of two models. One will offer AI support without a display, while the other will include a built-in screen to show information.

The company stated that the first model will be released in 2026, but did not share technical specifications.

META GAINS STRONG MOMENTUM IN THE MARKET

Google's return comes at a time when Meta is rapidly expanding in the smart-glasses segment. Meta's AI-powered glasses developed through collaborations with Ray-Ban and Oakley have reportedly sold two million units as of February 2025.

According to Counterpoint Research, AI smart-glasses sales in the first half of 2025 rose by more than 250% compared with the previous year.

WHY DID GOOGLE GLASS FAIL?

Google Glass, launched in 2013 with a slim frame and a built-in camera, initially generated great excitement.

However, the product faced intense criticism due to privacy concerns, potential misuse, and a design that was not suitable for everyday wear. Google halted the product in 2015. A later version, Google Glass Enterprise, introduced two years later, was fully discontinued in 2023.

Experts say the success of wearable computers depends on both technological maturity and the comfort and practicality of devices in everyday life. As a result, tech companies have recently begun collaborating with luxury eyewear brands for more stylish designs.

Still, privacy and security concerns remain among the biggest issues facing the industry.