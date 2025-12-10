Turkish president to visit Turkmenistan on Dec. 11-12

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Turkmenistan on Dec. 11-12 to attend International Peace and Security Forum, Türkiye's communications director said Wednesday.

The forum is being held to mark the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's status of permanent neutrality and the designation of 2025 as the "International Year of Peace and Trust" by the UN General Assembly, said Burhanettin Duran on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Duran said the president will address the forum as well as hold bilateral talks with participating heads of state and government including the host Turkmenistan, on the sidelines.





