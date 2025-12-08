Thailand launches airstrikes along disputed border with Cambodia

Thailand launched airstrikes along its disputed border with Cambodia early Monday after fresh clashes left one Thai soldier dead and four injured, threatening a fragile ceasefire agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump, local media reports said.

The Thai Air Force said it used F-16 fighter jets to strike Cambodian positions in the Chong Ahn Ma border area in "retaliation for a series of Cambodian attacks," state broadcaster Thai PBS World reported.

Thai Army spokesman Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree said the fighter jets were ordered into action after Cambodian forces used artillery and aerial munitions against Thai troops at Anupong Base.

"The positions were actively attacking Thai forces," he said, adding that operations were ongoing.

Cambodia said the attacks undermine commitments made under the ceasefire agreement, which required both sides to refrain from hostile actions and resolve disputes through peaceful means, the Khmer Times reported.

Cambodia's Ministry of National Defense accused Thai forces of launching a series of "brutal and inhumane" attacks on Cambodian troops along the border in Preah Vihear province, calling the incident a serious violation of the peace agreement.

Large numbers of civilians are reportedly evacuating from border communities on both sides of the conflict zone.

The dispute escalated into deadly clashes in July, displacing thousands of people.

Cambodia and Thailand signed a ceasefire deal in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 26 on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, witnessed by Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in a bid to resolve their longstanding border dispute.





