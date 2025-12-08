US ambassador to UN arrives in Israel from Jordan for talks

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, arrived in Israel on Monday coming from Jordan, for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

"Quite moving to cross the Allenby-King Hussein Bridge from Jordan into Israel, where I'm looking forward to important conversations with our Israeli partners," Waltz said in a post on US social media company X.

"Under @POTUS' leadership, US commitment to Israel's security remains iron-clad — our cooperation has never been more vital," he added, referring to US President Donald Trump.

On Friday, the US Mission to the UN said Waltz's visit to Jordan and Israel "underscores the United States' commitment to advancing regional stability, implementing President Trump's 20-Point Plan for Gaza, and supporting the objectives of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, which establishes the way forward for the region."

According to the mission, Waltz will meet Netanyahu and Herzog "to advance US-Israel cooperation at the United Nations and discuss shared priorities for regional security and humanitarian aid."

UN Resolution 2803 stipulated the establishment of a Board of Peace, an International Stabilization Force (ISF), and an administrative committee in the enclave.

"This trip reflects President Trump's unwavering commitment to ending entrenched conflicts and securing a peaceful and prosperous future for the Middle East," the mission said.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10 under Trump's plan, halting two years of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others since October 2023.





