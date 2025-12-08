Shooting at Oslo shopping center, perpetrator taken into custody: Report

 Contact Us
A man fired a gun at Oslo’s Stor Storsenter shopping center on Monday before being taken into custody, Norwegian police said. The center was evacuated, no injuries were reported, and authorities are conducting a broad search while treating it as a single-suspect incident.

Published December 08,2025
A shooting took place at a shopping center in Norway's capital, Oslo, on Monday as a man entered with a handgun, who was later taken into custody, local broadcaster NRK reported.

"It turns out that one shot was fired. We have the perpetrator in custody," Tor Grottum of Oslo police said, as the emergency services remain at Stor Storsenter, which is Oslo's largest shopping center.

While everyone has been evacuated, no injuries have been reported so far.

"We do not suspect that there are multiple perpetrators, but we are searching broadly. For now, we are talking about one suspect," Grottum said.