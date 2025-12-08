JAPAN REJECTS CHINAS INTERFERENCE CLAIM AMID FIGHTER JET ENGAGEMENT

Japan on Monday rejected China's claim that interference by Japanese Self-Defense Forces fighter jets during Chinese naval training prompted radar to be locked on the planes, local media reported.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told reporters that the Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF) jets kept a "safe distance" from Chinese military aircraft off Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, according to the Tokyo-based Kyodo news agency.

On Sunday, without mentioning a radar lock, the Chinese navy said that Japanese aircraft "repeatedly approached and disrupted" the Chinese naval training maritime area and airspace, and "seriously endangered flight safety."

Responding to the statement, Kihara said that the radar lock-on incidents were "dangerous acts beyond what was necessary for the safe flight of aircraft."

Tokyo, he added, will take "all possible" air and maritime surveillance measures while closely monitoring the Chinese military's activities.

On Saturday, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Chinese J-15 aircraft from the carrier Liaoning locked radar on two ASDF F-15 jets over high seas southeast of Okinawa's main island.

The latest controversy came as tensions run high between Beijing and Tokyo following Takaichi's remarks on Nov. 7 that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to "exercise the right of collective self-defense."

China sharply criticized the comments, urged tourists not to visit Japan, suspended seafood imports, and also postponed a trilateral culture ministers' meeting with Japan and South Korea.

Taiwan is claimed by Beijing and lies near Japan's Yonaguni Island.