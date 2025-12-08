Dutch man leaves Indonesia death row to return home

 Contact Us
Seventy-four-year-old Dutchman Siegfried Mets, sentenced to death in Indonesia 17 years ago for drug trafficking, was released Monday from Jakarta’s Cipinang prison for repatriation to the Netherlands, AFP reported. He will travel home alongside fellow Dutch inmate Ali Tokman.

Published December 08,2025
Siegfried Mets, 74, walked out of Cipinang prison and headed to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Indonesian law and and human rights official Ahmad Usmarwi Kaffah confirmed.

Mets, convicted in 2008, is due to fly home later in the day, accompanied by fellow Dutch inmate Ali Tokman, 65, who is serving a life sentence for a similar offence.