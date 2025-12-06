PAKISTANS ARMY SAYS 9 TERRORISTS KILLED IN 2 SEPARATE OPERATIONS

Pakistan's army on Saturday said security forces killed nine terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) in two separate operations in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the military's media wing said an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in the Tank district, in which seven terrorists were killed.

Another IBO was carried out in the Lakki Marwat district, and two terrorists were "effectively neutralized" during the exchange of fire.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered.