SOUTH KOREAS LEE OFFERS MEDIATION ROLE TO EASE CHINA-JAPAN TENSIONS

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday offered a mediation role to ease ongoing tensions between China and Japan and said choosing sides would only worsen the situation, according to Yonhap News.

During a news conference in Seoul, President Lee said that his country could play a mediating role where possible.

"Taking sides would only escalate the conflict. This applies to both personal relationships and international relations. Rather than taking sides, it's better to seek ways to coexist," Lee said.

Tensions between the two countries rose last month after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said any Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally amount to a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to "exercise the right of collective self-defense."

China sharply criticized the comments, urged tourists not to visit Japan, suspended seafood imports and also postponed a trilateral culture ministers' meeting with Japan and South Korea.



