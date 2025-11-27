Cyberattack compromises data of nearly 2M, says Japan firm

Japanese beverage company Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. said Thursday that the personal information of nearly 2 million people was compromised in a cyberattack in September, Kyodo News reported.

Asahi President Atsushi Katsuki issued his first public apology at a news conference in Tokyo following the system failure caused by the Sept. 29 attack.

Katsuki said the company expects automated orders and shipments to resume in December once the system is restored, noting that both processes are currently being handled manually.

He added that logistics operations are expected to return to normal by February.



