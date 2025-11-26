Japanese premier vows dialogue with China amid tension over Taiwan

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday said that it is her "responsibility" to protect and maximize Japan's national interests by maintaining good relations with China through dialogue amid tensions over Taiwan.

Speaking during a one-on-one parliamentary debate with opposition party leaders, Takaichi clarified that her remarks on Nov. 7 at a parliamentary session were made in responding "sincerely" to a specific question about Japan's possible response in the event of an emergency involving Taiwan, Kyodo News reported.

Tensions between the two countries rose earlier this month after Takaichi said any Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally amount to a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to "exercise the right of collective self-defense."

Responding to an opposition lawmaker's question regarding the premier's Nov. 7 remarks on Taiwan, the Japanese government Tuesday said in a written reply that the Takaichi administration "totally maintains this government position and does not believe any review or reconsideration is necessary ... on what constitutes a survival-threatening situation" for Japan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Wednesday at a regular news conference in Beijing, in response to Japan's remarks, that China and the international community "want to ascertain what the Japanese side mean exactly by the so-called consistent position, and whether they still uphold the one China principle."

"What they have just done is playing the issue down, repeating the mere notion and never touching upon the rare issue in the hope that somehow the issue would resolve itself. Such schemes will lead nowhere," she said.

Beijing "once again, urges the Japanese side to take seriously what it has heard from China, reflect on and correct its wrongdoing, retract the erroneous remarks as soon as possible, and take concrete steps to own its commitments to China," Mao added.

China sharply criticized Takaichi's remarks, and hundreds of thousands of Chinese tourists reportedly canceled trips to Japan. Tokyo said Beijing imposed a ban on Japanese seafood imports and also postponed a trilateral culture ministers' meeting with Japan and South Korea -- a move that Tokyo criticized.

Tokyo released data on Friday to counter China's travel advisory, urging its citizens to avoid visiting Japan on safety grounds, however, on Wednesday, Mao said "public security in Japan is ... not quite sound at the moment, and criminal cases targeting Chinese nationals have happened frequently."

Mao urged Tokyo to "take China's concerns seriously and take concrete actions to ensure the safety and security of Chinese nationals and institutions in Japan."

US President Donald Trump on Monday held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping during which they discussed Taiwan. Xi stressed the return of Taiwan to mainland China was "an important part of the post-war international order." China considers Taiwan a breakaway province, whereas Taipei insists on its independence.

Later, on Tuesday, Takaichi also spoke with Trump by phone, however, the readout released by Tokyo did not mention whether the two discussed Taiwan.