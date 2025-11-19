South Korea to launch domestically produced Nuri space rocket next week

South Korea's space agency is conducting final inspections ahead of the fourth launch of the nation's domestically produced Nuri space rocket next week, an official said Wednesday.

All inspections will be completed by Monday, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing Park Jong-chan, director of the Korean Launch Vehicle Enhancement Program at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).

The Nuri, formally the Korea Space Launch Vehicle II (KSLV-II), is set for launch from the Naro Space Center in the southern coastal village of Goheung next Thursday.

"We have connected the third-stage rocket to the first and second stages, and we are carrying out the final electronic inspection on the integrated launch vehicle," Park said.

According to Park, experts will inspect the rocket's exterior before delivering it to the launch pad Tuesday.

The mission will be the first led by the private company Hanwha Aerospace and the rocket's first trip to space in over two and a half years following its third launch in May 2023.



