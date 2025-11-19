South Korea, China, Japan to discuss cooperation in biohealth

An annual conference on economic and technological exchanges between South Korea, China and Japan opened this week, with this year's spotlight on advancing partnerships in biohealth, science and technology, South Korea's Industry Ministry said Wednesday.

The three-day 23rd Yellow Sea Rim Economic and Technological Exchange Conference began Tuesday in the South Korean central city of Daejeon, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the ministry statement.

Around 300 officials from the governments, companies and economic organizations of the three nations are attending the event.

Attendees will exchange views on trilateral cooperation in biohealth, science and technology, as well as broader business collaborations as part of efforts to promote the economic growth of the region.

A separate business conference will also take place on the sidelines of the conference, where companies can explore business and investment opportunities in each other's markets.



