China summons Japanese envoy over Premier Takaichi’s Taiwan remarks

China has summoned Japan's ambassador in Beijing over comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Taiwan, escalating tensions between the two neighbors.

Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong called in Ambassador Kenji Kanasugi on Thursday, issuing "serious démarches" over what Beijing described as Takaichi's "erroneous remarks regarding China," state-run Xinhua News reported Friday.

Beijing's protest came after Takaichi said last week that any Chinese military action against Taiwan -- including a naval blockade -- could qualify as a "survival-threatening situation," enabling Japan to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

Takaichi, Japan's first female premier, later told lawmakers she had spoken "under the assumption of a worst-case scenario" and denied any intention to retract her remarks.

Sun said that despite China's "serious démarches and protests," Takaichi "still refused to change course and take back what she had said."

"China is strongly dissatisfied," he said, warning Tokyo of unspecified "consequences."

"Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan are extremely wrong and dangerous, seriously violating the one-China principle and the guiding principles set forth in the four China-Japan political documents," he added.

"Anyone who dares to interfere in China's reunification cause in any form will surely be dealt a heavy blow," urging Japan to "immediately reflect and correct its mistakes, withdraw its bad remarks."

TOKYO PROTESTS CHINESE DIPLOMAT'S REMARKS

Takaichi's comments triggered an unusually sharp response from Beijing. Over the weekend, Chinese Consul General in Osaka Xue Jian wrote on the US social media platform X that he would "cut a dirty neck without a moment of hesitation." The post was later deleted.

During his meeting with Sun, Ambassador Kanasugi lodged a "strong protest" over Xue's "extremely inappropriate" post and urged China to take action, Kyodo News reported.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara stressed the "importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait." Japan hopes issues related to Taiwan will be resolved "peacefully," he said.

Kihara added that Tokyo continues to uphold the 1972 joint communiqué, under which Japan recognized China and stated it "fully understands and respects" Beijing's position that Taiwan is an "inalienable part" of its territory.





