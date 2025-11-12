South Korean rescuers recover 5th body from collapsed power plant tower

South Korean rescue teams have recovered a fifth body from beneath the wreckage of a collapsed boiler tower at a thermal power plant in the southeastern city of Ulsan, local media reported.

The recovery followed controlled demolitions of two other boiler towers on Tuesday, which were carried out to aid in the search for three workers still missing after the collapse, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The No. 5 tower collapsed last Thursday, trapping seven workers. So far, five bodies have been found, while two remain unaccounted for.

Fire officials reported that one of the remaining workers has been located but is presumed dead.





