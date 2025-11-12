China’s Xi hosts Spain’s King Felipe VI in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday welcomed Spain's King Felipe VI, who is on a state visit to China, his first since ascending the throne in 2014.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that Xi held an official welcoming ceremony for King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia in Beijing.

The Spanish monarch began his four-day visit on Monday, arriving first in Chengdu, the capital of southwestern Sichuan province.

During their meeting, President Xi and King Felipe witnessed the signing of several cooperation agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

China is Spain's largest trading partner outside the EU, with bilateral trade reaching $48.6 billion in recent years.

In June, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Madrid, calling for open markets and cooperation to prevent a global trade war.

Sanchez, who had visited China in April following US President Donald Trump's announcement of sweeping global sanctions, also stressed the need for a collective response to global challenges such as climate change, sustainable development, and adherence to international law and the UN Charter.





