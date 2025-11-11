Japan’s Takaichi stands by remarks on foreign tourists kicking deer

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi refused Monday to withdraw remarks she made during her campaign for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in which she claimed that some foreign tourists had kicked deer in Nara Park.

Takaichi defended her stance, despite an opposition lawmaker's warning that the comment could fuel anti-foreigner sentiment, according to the Kyodo news agency.

"It is a fact that such regrettable behavior by foreigners has become more noticeable," she said at a parliamentary session, despite the lawmaker cautioning that unverified online information could fuel abuse and discrimination against foreign visitors.

Takaichi said her remarks were based on firsthand experience where she warned an English speaker for kicking a deer and that she had also heard secondhand accounts from local tourism operators and Nara police.

Her remarks came as Japan is considering raising visa issuance fees for foreign visitors in fiscal 2026, Kyodo reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

If the increase goes ahead, it would mark the first hike since 1978. The additional revenue would be used to address overtourism, which has led to overcrowding and environmental damage in popular destinations, according to sources.

Takaichi, a hardline conservative, created the country's first foreigner-specific Cabinet post to promote an "orderly coexistent society with foreigners" after taking office on Oct. 21.





