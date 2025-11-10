China imposes export licenses on 13 precursor chemicals amid fentanyl dispute with US

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit, in Busan (REUTERS File Photo)

China on Monday began requiring export licenses for 13 precursor chemicals shipped to the US, Mexico, and Canada, in a move seen as part of ongoing tensions with Washington over fentanyl production and trafficking, state media reported.

The Commerce Ministry said the new rule, which took effect Monday, is aimed at "further improving the management of the export of precursor chemicals." It applies to six countries: the US, Myanmar, Laos, Afghanistan, Mexico, and Canada.

According to the ministry, the US, Mexico, and Canada have been newly added to the list of "specific countries (regions)," with 13 precursor chemicals now subject to separate export licensing requirements.

Exporters sending the listed chemicals to those three countries must obtain government permits under the interim provisions. The rule does not apply to exports to other countries and regions.

The decision comes amid heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington over the flow of fentanyl and its chemical precursors. US officials have long accused Chinese companies of contributing to the fentanyl drug abuse crisis, while Beijing denies the charge and blames domestic demand in the US.

The move followed reports that FBI Director Kash Patel visited Beijing last week. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of the visit, while Washington made no public statement about the trip.

Separately, the ministry announced a one-year suspension of countermeasures — including port fees on US-linked vessels — against five US-based subsidiaries of South Korea's Hanwha Ocean Co. The ministry said the decision came after Washington paused similar measures targeting China's maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors for the same period.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he would eliminate all fentanyl-related tariffs on Chinese goods if Beijing acts to curb exports of the drug and its precursor chemicals. A day earlier, Trump cut the tariff in half from 20% to 10%.