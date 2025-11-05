JAPANS NEW PREMIER PLEDGES STRONG SUPPORT TO UKRAINE FOR JUST, LASTING PEACE

Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday pledged "strong support" to Ukraine for a "just and lasting peace."

The remarks came during her first phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after being elected.

Takaichi talked about the support Japan had provided to Ukraine thus far and stated that Japan "continues to implement support for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction," according to a statement from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Noting that consequence of this war impacts the international order, she said Japan would continue to strongly support Ukraine's efforts toward achieving a just and lasting peace as soon as possible.

Takaichi also emphasized that Japan's stance on "Ukraine would not change."

"We are ready to work together to develop the strongest technologies for protecting life, taking into account the changes and challenges brought about by this war," Zelenskyy said on the US social media company X.

"We are grateful to Japan for its unwavering assistance and principled stance throughout the entire time since the beginning of Russia's invasion," he said, adding that the two sides discussed how they can unite their efforts to "bring more security and development" to both peoples and regions.

Zelenskyy said that he informed Takaichi of Ukraine's intention to "develop controlled arms exports and to build strong partnerships for the joint production of modern weapons," as well as Kyiv's "need to strengthen air defense to protect lives in our cities and to safeguard our energy infrastructure."

While appreciating Tokyo's "readiness to assist" in the energy sector, he also expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Japan in reconstruction and recovery.

"I invited the prime minister to visit Ukraine. I am confident that Ukraine and Japan have even greater potential for cooperation than they do now, and we look forward to achieving joint results," Zelenskyy added.