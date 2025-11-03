China extends visa-free policy by 1 year

China on Monday said it will extend its visa-free policy by one year, adding that Sweden will also be part of its visa-exemption policy.

"China will extend its visa-exemption arrangements to France and other countries covered by the policy to Dec. 31, 2026," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning announced.

Beijing will also "grant visa-free entry to Swedish citizens from Nov. 10, 2025 to Dec. 31, 2026," Mao told a news conference in Beijing.

Separately, China's Consular Affairs also announced on US social media company X that Beijing has decided to extend the unilateral visa-free policy for citizens of 45 countries to Dec. 31, 2026.