Number of deaths from bear attacks in Japan reaches 10, setting a record

According to state television NHK, the Japan Ministry of the Environment made a statement regarding bear attacks that have occurred in rural and urban areas of the country since April.

The statement reported that the number of fatalities increased to 10 following an attack last week in a village in Akita Prefecture, noting that this is a record number.



According to a report by Kyodo News, Governor Kenta Suzuki of Akita made a statement following the record number of deaths. Highlighting the public's exhaustion with addressing the attacks, the dwindling human resources, and the aging population of hunters, Suzuki indicated that he would request logistic support from the Japan Self-Defense Forces (SDF).

It has been noted that since June, especially in the northern regions of Japan, bears have attacked tourists, entered stores, and have been seen around schools and parks.

In early September, Japan made changes to wildlife protection laws due to bear attacks. Accordingly, it was stated that municipal officials could allow specially appointed hunters to shoot wild animals, including brown and black bears, in residential areas.