First female Prime Minister in the history of Japan

Takaichi's election signifies the breaking of the long-awaited "glass ceiling" in Japan. However, the new Prime Minister is also known for her staunch conservative views. Her rise to power is interpreted as a significant shift to the right in the country's political spectrum.

CAME WITH A COALITION GOVERNMENT

The election was held following a coalition agreement reached yesterday between Takaichi's party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and the right-leaning Japan Innovation Party.

Former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned last month, clearing the way for Takaichi's leadership in the party and the premiership.

AGENDA: COST OF LIVING AND IMMIGRATION

It is stated that the new government's priority issues will be rising living costs and immigration policies. Under Takaichi's leadership, Japan is expected to adopt a more nationalist direction in both its economic and social policies.

With this development, Japan has now had its first female prime minister in history starting from 2025.