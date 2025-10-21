First female Prime Minister in the history of Japan

Takaichi's election signifies the breaking of the long-awaited "glass ceiling" in Japan. However, the new Prime Minister is also known for her staunch conservative views. Her rise to power is interpreted as a significant shift to the right in the country's political spectrum.
The election was held following a coalition agreement reached yesterday between Takaichi's party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and the right-leaning Japan Innovation Party.
Former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned last month, clearing the way for Takaichi's leadership in the party and the premiership.
It is stated that the new government's priority issues will be rising living costs and immigration policies. Under Takaichi's leadership, Japan is expected to adopt a more nationalist direction in both its economic and social policies.
With this development, Japan has now had its first female prime minister in history starting from 2025.