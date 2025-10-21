First female Prime Minister in the history of Japan

 Contact Us
The Japanese Parliament elected Sanae Takaichi as the country's first female Prime Minister. Takaichi secured the majority with 237 votes in the lower house of the parliament, which has 465 seats. Following approval from the upper house as well, she will officially take oath and begin her duties within the day.

Agencies and A News
Published October 21,2025
Takaichi's election signifies the breaking of the long-awaited "glass ceiling" in Japan. However, the new Prime Minister is also known for her staunch conservative views. Her rise to power is interpreted as a significant shift to the right in the country's political spectrum.

CAME WITH A COALITION GOVERNMENT

The election was held following a coalition agreement reached yesterday between Takaichi's party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and the right-leaning Japan Innovation Party.
Former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned last month, clearing the way for Takaichi's leadership in the party and the premiership.

AGENDA: COST OF LIVING AND IMMIGRATION

It is stated that the new government's priority issues will be rising living costs and immigration policies. Under Takaichi's leadership, Japan is expected to adopt a more nationalist direction in both its economic and social policies.
With this development, Japan has now had its first female prime minister in history starting from 2025.