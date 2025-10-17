Japan’s WWII shipwrecks leaking toxic oil in waters around Micronesia

Toxic oil is leaking from World War II Japanese shipwrecks in waters around Micronesia, threatening marine life and local communities, Australia's ABC News reported Friday, citing officials and experts.

Once a major Japanese naval base during World War II, Chuuk Lagoon-an atoll in the central Pacific-is home to more than 60 sunken ships and hundreds of aircraft.

Today, it is known as the world's largest graveyard of ships.

Fears are mounting that the aging vessels are corroding faster than expected due to climate change, as rising sea temperatures and stronger storms accelerate their decay.

Last month, oil from an old transport ship reached the shoreline of nearby villages, prompting a state of emergency.

Peter Aten, Chuuk's division chief of commerce and industry, said the shipwrecks are also a key source of tourism for Micronesia.

"It's obvious that this is just the beginning," he said. "We have 63 shipwrecks in our lagoon, and it would be a devastation if they all start leaking."

Since 2017, Japan's Mine Action Service has removed about 60,000 liters (15,850 gallons) of oil from the wrecks, but experts estimate up to 22 million liters (5.8 million gallons) remain trapped inside.

In the early 2000s, then-Micronesian leader Manny Mori also sought international help after local fishermen began finding traces of oil on the lagoon's surface.

Mori called the wrecks a "ticking time bomb."

Chuuk leaders have since applied to UNESCO to place the wrecks on the World Heritage List to raise awareness and attract support for conservation efforts.