China welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire, urges dialogue, restraint

China has welcomed the temporary ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan that was reached on Wednesday, calling it a "positive step" toward peace and stability in the region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing supports Pakistan and Afghanistan as both are its neighbors.

"We have noted that Pakistan and Afghanistan have decided to implement a temporary ceasefire and will work toward resolving issues through consultation. This serves the common interests of both sides and helps maintain regional peace and stability," Lin told a news briefing on Thursday.

He added that China values its friendly relations with both Pakistan and Afghanistan and "supports their efforts to exercise restraint and manage differences through dialogue."

"China supports Pakistan and Afghanistan in realizing a full and lasting ceasefire, handling differences through dialogue and consultation, and returning to the path of political settlement. We believe this will contribute to peace, stability, and the improvement of bilateral relations," the spokesperson said.

Beijing reiterated its readiness to play a "constructive role" in promoting peace, stability, and development between the two neighboring countries.

Islamabad and Kabul agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire on Wednesday after clashes along their shared border. This is the second ceasefire between the neighbors as hostilities also erupted on Oct. 11, but stopped after mediation by Qatar and Saudi Arabia.





