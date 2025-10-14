CHINAS XI HOSTS FOREIGN LEADERS, GOVERNMENT HEADS IN BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday hosted several foreign leaders and heads of government in Beijing, according to state-run media.

Xi met with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and said Beijing is ready to work with Colombo to further strengthen their long-standing friendship, Xinhua News reported.

He also met with Sylvanie Burton, president of the Commonwealth of Dominica; Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama; and Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir.

The leaders were in Beijing for the two-day Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, which began on Monday to mark the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, originally held in Beijing in 1995.

President Xi also hosted Mozambique Prime Minister Maria Benvinda Delfina Levi.

On Monday, President Xi attended the opening session of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, where he called for global support for the development of women and stressed that it was a shared responsibility of the international community, while pledging $10 million to the UN fund.





