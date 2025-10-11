North Korea unveils Hwasong-20, its strongest nuclear ICBM

North Korea has unveiled its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-20, which it described as the nation's "strongest nuclear strategic weapon system."

The new missile was presented during a military parade Friday marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.

Pyongyang also showcased a range of advanced weaponry, including long-range cruise missiles, drones, and missile systems equipped with hypersonic gliding vehicles. A column of 600-millimeter multiple launch rocket systems, described by state media as "a unique ultra-modern weapon of Juche Korea," drew loud applause from the crowd.

State media said the parade marked the first public appearance of the Hwasong-20 ICBM, calling it a symbol of the country's nuclear strength and strategic deterrence.

North Korea has previously declared itself an irreversible nuclear state and said it will only engage in talks if the world recognizes its nuclear status.

The massive ceremony was attended by foreign dignitaries, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Communist Party leader To Lam, Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, and an Iranian delegation.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed the guests and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening national defense capabilities, though he refrained from directly threatening South Korea or the US.

He praised the country's military as "a source of strength" for the ruling party and commended North Korean troops reportedly fighting alongside Russia in its war on Ukraine.