Storm Bualoi in Thailand leaves 7 dead, thousands affected

At least seven people have died and thousands other affected by heavy rain from tropical storm Bualoi in Thailand since Sept. 28, causing flooding and landslides in 18 provinces, the Thai Enquirer reported on Friday.

The news website, in a post on US social media company X, said the disaster has affected at least 16,740 households or 60,294 people in total.

The victims are two women and five men, while three others also remaining missing.

Meanwhile, another tropical storm, Matmo, is approaching the Philippines. It is expected to cross Luzon and enter the upper South China Sea later in the day before heading toward Hainan and making landfall in southern China on Oct. 5-6.

In Vietnam, Bualoi has killed 49 people so far, with 16 missing and 153 injured while around 200 houses were destroyed, and another 169,000 sustained damage or lost their roofing.

Initial damages are estimated at more than 12.7 trillion Vietnamese dong ($481.1 million) as around 64,800 buildings were also inundated.