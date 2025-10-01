North Korea’s Kim pledges to strengthen ties with China in message to Xi

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to strengthen ties with Beijing in his message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 76th National Day of China, state news agency KCNA reported on Wednesday.

In his congratulatory message to Xi, the North Korean leader said his country has a willingness to make joint efforts to further strengthen and develop the friendly and cooperative relations between Pyongyang and Beijing.

"It is the steadfast stand of our Party and the government of the Republic to steadily develop the traditional DPRK-China friendship no matter how the international situation may change," Kim said. North Korea's official name is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

"We are convinced that the Chinese people will continue to unite firmly around the CPC with Comrade General Secretary as its core and open a new phase of dynamic development, securing a brilliant victory in the long journey toward national rejuvenation," Kim said.

China commemorates Oct. 1 every year as the anniversary of foundation of the republic in 1949.






