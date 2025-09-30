CHINAS XI PAYS TRIBUTE TO NATIONAL HEROES ON MARTYRS DAY

Chinese President Xi Jinping led the nation Tuesday in paying tribute to fallen heroes on "Martyrs' Day," a solemn event dedicated to honoring those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Beijing is commemorating the 76th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

Xi, along with other senior leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state, attended a ceremony at Tiananmen Square in central Beijing, where flower baskets were presented to commemorate the martyrs, state-run Xinhua News reported.

Tiananmen Square was the site of tumultuous protests in 1989. China has marked Sept. 30 as National Martyrs' Day since 2014.

The county celebrates National Day annually on Oct. 1 since its founding in 1949.