China’s Xi says Beijing is ready to enhance ties with Cuba

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that Beijing stands ready to enhance bilateral ties and cooperation with Cuba, the state-run Xinhua News reported.

Xi made the remarks as he exchanged congratulations with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

President Xi said that over the past 65 years, the bilateral ties have continued to deepen and become a model of "solidarity and cooperation" between socialist countries, as well as a model of "sincere mutual assistance "among developing countries.

Noting that Beijing attaches great importance to the growth of China-Cuba relations, Xi said that China is ready to work with Diaz-Canel to take the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties as a new starting point.

Beijing is ready to carry forward "traditional friendship, deepen high-level political mutual trust, systematically advance development cooperation, strengthen all-round strategic coordination, jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, and continuously achieve new outcomes in building a China-Cuba community with a shared future," Xi said.

In a joint congratulatory message, Diaz-Canel emphasized that Cuba and China have maintained a strong and enduring relationship for over 60 years.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz exchanged congratulations, where Li expressed readiness to maintain close ties.

For his part, Cruz affirmed his commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.






