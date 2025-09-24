Outgoing Japanese Premier to issue rare World War II statement: report

Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba intends to issue a statement next month to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, focusing on the causes of Japan's entry into the conflict, local media reported Wednesday.

The statement is expected to be delivered between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) presidential election on Oct. 4 and Ishiba's official resignation later in the month, The Mainichi reported, citing a source close to him. Ishiba reportedly wants to avoid influencing the leadership contest.

Ishiba announced his resignation on Sept. 7 following the coalition's defeat in July's upper house elections. He will remain in office until the LDP elects a new leader.

The leadership vote, originally set for 2027, was brought forward after his decision to step down.

Since taking office in October 2024, Ishiba has emphasized the importance of Japan "learning humbly from history." According to the report, he remained determined to deliver the speech even after announcing his resignation.

Conservative members of the LDP have urged Ishiba not to release a personal statement on World War II, arguing that then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's 2015 remarks closed the chapter on what they call "apology diplomacy."