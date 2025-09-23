Kim Jong Un vows to strengthen ties with China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his country's commitment to deepening ties with China, the state-run Korea Central News Agency reported Tuesday.

"It is the steadfast stand of the Workers' Party of Korea and the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to further strengthen and develop the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation" with China "as required by the times," said Kim, replying to a congratulatory message from Chinese President Xi Jinping on North Korea's founding anniversary.

"We believe that the DPRK, together with the Chinese comrades, would more vigorously promote the development of DPRK-China friendly relations in the common struggle for accomplishing the socialist cause," he added.

Recalling his recent participation in China's Victory Day celebrations in Beijing, Kim said he also held meaningful talks with President Xi.

Kim also extended his best wishes for China's continued progress, expressing confidence in the country's success in "fulfilling the 14th Five-Year Plan and building a modern socialist state in an all-round way" under the leadership of the Communist Party of China with Xi at its core.





