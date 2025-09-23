Japan claims successful test of electromagnetic railgun

Japan said it has successfully completed a target test of its railgun, marking a milestone in developing the next-generation weapon capable of firing projectiles at extremely high velocity.

Earlier this month, Japan's Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Agency (ATLA) said on the US social media company X that a railgun installed on a military ship successfully conducted long-range shooting at a target ship.

"It's the first time that a ship-mounted railgun was successfully fired at a real ship," ATLA said.

The projectiles reached a velocity of around 8,026 kilometers per hour (4,987 miles per hour), equivalent to about 6.5 times the speed of sound, according to The Japan Times.

The technology uses electromagnetic force, and its high kinetic energy could allow it to inflict more damage than conventional weapons.

An official from the Japanese Defense Ministry's procurement division said live-fire tests were conducted from early June to early July in the Pacific Ocean, according to a Kyodo News report on Tuesday.

In October 2023, ATLA said it had completed "the world's first-ever maritime railgun firing test" and expressed its intention to put the technology to "early practical use" in defending Japanese vessels.

The Japanese Defense Ministry began allocating funds for basic railgun research in 2016.

However, the technology has long proved elusive. In 2021, the US officially canceled its railgun project after investing over $500 million in the technology, citing persistent technical hurdles, among other issues.

Separately, Japan and the US on Monday signed an agreement to study the safety of drones controlled by artificial intelligence, Japan's defense ministry said on X.

Japan, a longtime US ally in the Asia-Pacific region, has significantly increased its defense capabilities in recent years in response to China's growing military presence and regional influence.

The country also hosts thousands of American soldiers along with military bases and weaponry.





