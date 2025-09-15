CHINAS MACAO ELECTS 26 LEGISLATORS TO 8TH LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY: PRELIMINARY RESULTS

Twenty-six candidates were preliminarily elected to the eighth Legislative Assembly of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) through direct and indirect elections.

The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election of Macao SAR announced the results early Monday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Voting for the polls was held on Sunday.

The new legislature of the Macao SAR comprises 33 members, including 14 directly elected, 12 indirectly elected and seven appointed by the Macao SAR chief executive.

Those appointed will be designated by the chief executive within 15 days of receiving the final election results.

The Legislative Assembly serves as Macao SAR's lawmaking body, and its members are permanent residents. Each legislative term lasts four years, with the exception of the first term, which has different provisions.

In 2024, Macao SAR revised its Legislative Assembly Election Law to strengthen the candidate vetting process, aligning with the principle of "patriots administering Macao" within the legal system.





