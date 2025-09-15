China says US military deployment near Venezuela ‘seriously undermines peace’

China on Monday criticized the deployment of the US military in waters near Venezuela, stressing it "seriously undermines" regional peace and warned Washington against any interference in the internal affairs of the Latin American nation.

"The actions of the US seriously undermine peace and security of the region, seriously infringe upon the security, sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests of other countries, seriously violate international law," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

Washington has deployed Navy destroyers the USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham and USS Sampson, near the coast of Venezuela in late August.

In response, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that he has mobilized 4.5 million militiamen in the country and was ready to repel any attack.

On Sunday, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said that the US has also been conducting intelligence flights in the Caribbean and areas close to his country.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said the American military was ready for a regime change operation in Venezuela.

"China has also always upheld to enhance international cooperation to crack down on trans-border crimes," said the Foreign Ministry spokesperson in Beijing on Monday.

He said the US, under the "pretext of counter narcotics," had deployed military forces near Venezuela, sunk ships, and held fishing vessels from the Venezuelan side, which "caused tensions in the regional situation."

"We oppose unliteral use of force; we oppose any foreign forces to interfere in the internal affairs of Venezuela under any pretext," said Lin.

China "urges the US not to sabotage navigation security, freedom and the interests of Venezuela's side according to international law to stabilize peace and security," he added.

The tensions around Venezuela increased after the US President Donald Trump previously signed an executive order instructing the military to be used more extensively and effectively to combat Latin American drug cartels on the ground.





