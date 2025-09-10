No one can do harm to North Korea’s status and security, says Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that no one can harm the status and the security of his country, state media reported on Wednesday.

"The cause of building a powerful country ... is being reviewed proudly now that our state has attained a remarkable status," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim as saying in a speech at a national founding day ceremony held Tuesday at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang.

North Korea marked the 77th anniversary of the country's founding.

"Now no one, by whatever means, can do harm to the absolute status and security of our state, and no force can reverse the powerful current towards an era of prosperity, which we have created by ourselves," Kim said.

He emphasized the "dignity and powerfulness" of North Korea, and vowed to not allow "the destiny of our country to be left to any foreign forces' devices."

Kim also acknowledged North Korean troops sent to support Russia on Ukraine war.

Following the liberation of the Korean peninsula from Japanese rule at the end of the Second World War, a communist regime was set up in the northern part. A new Supreme People's Assembly was elected in August 1948, and on Sept. 3, a new constitution was promulgated.

