Taiwan vows to secure semiconductor supply chain amid global tensions

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on Tuesday pledged to strengthen cooperation with other democracies to build a resilient semiconductor supply chain amid rising geopolitical tensions.



"Taiwan is a trusted global partner and will, with our strong technological foundation and open spirit of cooperation, work hand-in-hand with international democratic partners," Lai told the Semicon Network Summit on Tuesday.



The summit is an international semiconductor forum linked to the 30th SEMICON Taiwan annual trade exhibition and conference, which is due to open on Wednesday.



Lai said that rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have intensified global competition. "No single country can tackle these challenges alone," he stressed.



Lai highlighted Taiwan's growing overseas footprint in high-tech industries, including investments in the United States, Europe, Japan and South-East Asia.



Over the past year, Taiwan has also opened trade and investment centres in Prague, Fukuoka and Texas to support businesses and strengthen supply chain ties.



Lai said Taiwan will invest over NT$100 billion (US$3.29 billion) to enhance AI infrastructure, advance key technologies, and expand smart applications.



Taiwan is also prioritizing research in quantum computing, silicon photonics and robotics, while developing materials and equipment to attract international firms to set up research and development (R&D) centres in Taiwan.



SEMICON Taiwan showcases semiconductor technology, innovation and global collaboration. This year, organizers expect 1,200 companies from 56 countries.



