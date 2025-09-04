Japan seeks to strengthen ties with Armenia

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday expressed a desire to strengthen Japan's ties with Armenia.

In a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Japan, Ishiba said Tokyo would like to work closely with Armenia to deepen relations as an important partner for cooperation in maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law, according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry statement.

Pashinyan is on a two-day visit and will attend an event celebrating Armenia's National Day on the sidelines of Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, on Friday.

The Armenian premier also expressed a desire to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, including in important fields such as politics, economics, and culture.

Both leaders affirmed the importance of international law and the UN Charter's principles and "confirmed that they will work closely together in the international arena," the statement said.

Ishiba also welcomed the signing of Armenia and Azerbaijan's joint declaration last month, expressing his hope that it would lead to peace between the two countries as well as long-term peace and prosperity in the Caucasus region.

Later, Pashinyan stated on the US social media company X that he and Ishiba "agreed to inject new momentum" into bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education, culture, and tourism, "paving the way for deeper partnership & shared prosperity."

Japan and Armenia established diplomatic relations in 1992, and their bilateral trade volume is $67.8 million.