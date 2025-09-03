CHINAS XI SAYS HUMANITY FACES CHOICE BETWEEN PEACE AND WAR

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that humanity faces a choice between peace and war and urged nations across the world to eliminate the root causes of conflict and prevent the recurrence of historical tragedies.

The 72-year-old Chinese leader was addressing a military parade in Beijing to mark China's victory against Japanese aggression, the end of World War II and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN.

Xi said that "humanity again faces a choice between peace and war, dialogue and confrontation, cooperation and zero-sum games."

"The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable and humanity's cause of peace and development will prevail," he said.

He pledged that China would continue on a path of peaceful development and work to strengthen common security worldwide.

Xi said the Chinese military will remain reliable in safeguarding national sovereignty while also contributing to global peace.

Xi also paid tribute to China's immense sacrifices during World War II, saying "the Chinese people made a major contribution to the salvation of human civilization and the defense of world peace with immense sacrifice in the resistance war against Japanese aggression, a significant part of the World Anti-Fascist War."

During the parade, Xi reviewed thousands of troops, advanced weaponry and aerial formations in Tiananmen Square, underscoring both China's military strength and its vision of global cooperation.





