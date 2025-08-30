CHINAS XI MEETS UN CHIEF AHEAD OF CRUCIAL SCO SUMMIT

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who arrived in the port city of Tianjin on Saturday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, state media reported.

The 25th SCO summit and the "SCO Plus" meeting will be held on Sunday and Monday amid rising geopolitical tensions, including Israel's war on Gaza, the Ukraine crisis, as well as tariff tensions.

As the rotating chair, Xi will preside over the huddle, which marks the fifth annual SCO summit hosted by China.

Leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations will attend the summit.

Among the participants will be Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masood Pezeshkian, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Xi will also meet Erdogan on the sidelines of the crucial summit.

The summit's agenda includes promoting the "Shanghai Spirit," improving internal mechanisms, and fostering multilateral cooperation in areas such as security, economics, and culture.

A joint signing of the Tianjin Declaration and the approval of a strategy for the next decade are other expected outcomes.

The summit will issue statements marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, and the 80th founding anniversary of the UN, aside from adopting a string of outcome documents on strengthening security, economic, people-to-people and cultural cooperation.

Founded in 2001, the SCO is a political and security alliance comprising 10 members: China, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus.

The Chinese leader will also host Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a large-scale military parade on Sept. 8 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.