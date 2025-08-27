Algerian firefighters battle forest fire near capital

Algerian firefighters continued Wednesday to battle a massive forest fire in Blida province, near the capital Algiers.

In statements, the General Directorate of Civil Protection said the fire broke out in the Chrea forest in Blida, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of the capital.

It said eight aircraft joined efforts to extinguish the flames, including two large BE-200 planes.

Several families were evacuated from the area, while no injuries were reported.

Local authorities reported 41 forest fires across the country in the last 24 hours, including Tizi Ouzou, Jijel and Skikda, amid a heat wave in the North African nation.



