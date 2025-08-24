Prosecutors seek arrest of South Korea’s ex-premier over martial law decree

South Korean prosecutors filed for a court warrant Sunday to arrest former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on charges of helping destroy a martial law decree document linked to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempt to impose emergency rule last December, Yonhap News reported.

Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk's team submitted the writ request, accusing Han of aiding Yoon's attempt to enforce the decree on Dec. 3, 2024. The request came two days after Han's third round of questioning by prosecutors.

Han is suspected of involvement in drafting and destroying a revised version of the decree after martial law was lifted, and of perjury during testimony at the National Assembly in February.

Prosecutors say surveillance footage from the presidential office showed Han reviewing martial law documents, contradicting his earlier testimony. Han had claimed he was unaware of the decree until a Dec. 4 Cabinet meeting, when martial law was lifted, and said he later discovered a copy tucked into his back pocket. During questioning last week, he admitted Yoon personally handed him the document.

Han was among six Cabinet members called in by Yoon before the martial law decree was announced.

Meanwhile, former first lady Kim Keon Hee remains in custody on charges, including bribery and election interference. Her detention, along with that of her husband, ex-President Yoon — who was arrested last month — marks the first time in South Korea's history a former presidential couple has been held simultaneously.