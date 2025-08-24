India conducts maiden test of integrated air defense weapon system

India conducted the maiden flight tests of the Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS), its defense minister said Sunday

The Defense Research and Development Organization conducted maiden flight tests Saturday off the coast of Odisha in eastern India, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said in a post on US social media company X.

He said IADWS is a multi-layered air defense system comprised of all indigenous quick reaction surface-to-air missiles, advanced very short range air defense system missiles and a high power laser based directed energy weapon.

Singh said the unique flight test has "established the multi-layered air-defence capability of our country" and is going to "strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats."





