Patriot missile explodes shortly after launch in southern Taiwan: Report

A Patriot PAC-2 missile exploded shortly after its launch Wednesday during an annual precision munition exercise in southern Taiwan, Focus Taiwan reported.

A military source told the national news agency that the military is investigating and the cause of the explosion is unknown.

It followed earlier reports by media outlets, which noted that one of two missiles fired during the drill in Pingtung County exploded four seconds after launch.

The military has not made a statement about the incident.

A statement by the Air Force only said it completed a round of annual "Sea and Air Precision Ammunition Firing Exercises" early Wednesday.

It added that a military evaluation committee will conduct a review of the drill results, without elaborating.

Separately, Taiwan deployed four surface-to-air Sky Bow III missile installations Wednesday in the southeastern city of Taitung, along with equipment to operate the systems, according to Taiwan News.

A senior US National Guard official said Aug. 4 that more than 500 Taiwanese troops participated in the Northern Strike exercise conducted in the US state of Michigan, according to the American military newspaper, Stars and Stripes.

The US is Taiwan's leading arms supplier and major backer on the international stage, though it does not maintain official diplomatic relations with the island in line with most countries.

China claims Taiwan as its "breakaway province," while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.



