 Contact Us
News Asia Bright fireball lights up night sky in western Japan

Bright fireball lights up night sky in western Japan

The night sky across southern Japan was briefly lit up late on Tuesday, after a glowing ball of light was seen falling through the sky in various parts of Kyushu and Shikoku.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published August 20,2025
Subscribe
BRIGHT FIREBALL LIGHTS UP NIGHT SKY IN WESTERN JAPAN

A mysterious fireball lit up the night sky in western Japan, briefly turning it into daylight hues before fading after about four seconds, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported Wednesday.

Many residents in Kinki, Kyushu and Shikoku regions captured the sight on video and shared images on social media.

Kazuyoshi Imamura, a science curator in Tokushima, said such a flash is a "once-in-a-year" occurrence.

Maeda Toshihisa, director of the Sendai Space Museum in Kagoshima, told public broadcaster NHK that fireballs are caused when dust, asteroid fragments or other space objects burn up after entering Earth's atmosphere.

He added it may have fallen into the sea as a meteorite.

Police and local authorities reported no injuries or damage in the region.