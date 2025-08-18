2 firefighters killed battling blaze in western Japan

 Contact Us
Two firefighters died battling a blaze in Osaka’s Dotombori district on Monday, while three colleagues and a woman were injured; the fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published August 18,2025
Two firefighters were killed on Monday during their battle with a blaze in Japan's western city of Osaka, Kyodo News reported, citing local police and firefighters.

The fire broke out in a building in the Dotombori district, a popular tourist location, and quickly spread to a nearby structure. The local fire department received an emergency call reporting the fire at around 9.50 am (0050GMT).

The two firefighters became trapped inside and were later transported to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

Three other firefighters and a woman sustained injuries that are not life-threatening and were also hospitalized, said the local police. The cause of the fire is not yet known.