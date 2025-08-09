North Korea removes loudspeakers, signaling ease in tensions

South Korea on Saturday reported that North Korea started to dismantle its propaganda loudspeakers in a move indicating ease in tensions with Seoul.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said that removal is taking place in parts of the front-line area and that it cannot be verified right now whether the removal will take place in all border areas, according to the Seoul-based Yonhap News.

North Korea's move followed the South Korean military removing propaganda loudspeakers installed along the border, in a move aimed at reducing inter-Korean tensions earlier this week.

Nearly two months ago, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung ordered the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts in front-line areas as part of efforts to improve ties with North Korea.

After that, Pyongyang also reciprocally stopped its broadcasts in return.





